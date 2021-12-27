Lines are around the corner at Sparrow’s Frandor testing location

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Health experts say they expect to see increased testing after the holidays, and local testing sites are already seeing the backlash.

The lines are extremely long right now at Sparrow’s Frandor testing location, and cars are wrapped around the corner.

Sparrow’s Frandor site was already seeing long wait times and long lines before the holidays.

But now with Omicron cases on the rise, and people returning from spending time with their family, they do expect to see lines getting longer.

6 News Reporter Ya-Marie Sesay spoke to some people in line who say they plan on traveling or have been around people who tested positive, and now they’re doing their part by getting tested.

Healthcare workers here say they’ve called in employees from other departments to help with the high demand, but right now if you’re looking to get tested at Sparrow’s Frandor location, they’re urging people to request your test ahead of time.

It will make your time here move a lot faster.

“We expect to see a little bit of dip in testing over the weekend as we did last year and the Christmas holiday,” said John Baker, the Director of Laboratory for Sparrow Health Systems. “Then we expect to see a little bit of surge after that, but the numbers are steadily climbing up by a few percentage points throughout the holiday season.”

