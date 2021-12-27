ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hockey area stat leaders for Dec. 27

By Chris Lillstrung
News-Herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStats are compiled from coaches or statisticians reporting information or from Ohio Hockey Digest team pages. Teams can email stats before 11 p.m. Sundays to CLillstrung@News-Herald.com. Stats are not accepted over the phone or from any source other than...

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area girls basketball: Dec. 29

Lake City extended its win streak to six games after a 50-42 victory over White Bear Lake in the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester. Natalie Bremer led the Tigers with 20 points. Mya Shones and Ella Matzke each ended with double digits. Shones had 13 points and Matzke had 11 points with three 3-pointers.
LAKE CITY, MN
News-Herald.com

Richmond Heights falls to Akron SVSM in boys hoops headliner

For a young team with high expectations playing a tough nonconference schedule, growing pains can be painful sometimes. Richmond Heights experienced its share of growing pains Dec. 28 when state power Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary paid a visit. A 26-10 second quarter in favor of the visitors proved to be...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
WKBN

Penguins’ game on Friday postponed

The NHL announced on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins game in Ottawa against the Senators on Friday has been postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benedictine University#Chagrin Falls#Play School#University 9 6 15#Kenston 4 10#Ndcl#Ohio Hockey Digest
News-Herald.com

Boys basketball Top of the Crop for Dec. 30

1: (1) Brush (7-1) 2: (2) Richmond Heights (5-3) Watch List: Chagrin Falls (4-2), Chardon (1-0), Cornerstone Christian (2-0) Crop Comments: A mostly status quo week for the Crop as many teams had the week off for the holiday break. … Brush picked up another win over East Tech, 81-33, and now is prepared for a game against Huntington Prep from West Virginia as a part of the Play by Play Classic on Jan. 2 before back-to-back top five Crop showdowns with Gilmour and Euclid. … It’s been a back-and-forth affair for Richmond Heights in its past four outings, with two close victories over Perry and Cleveland Heights and a tough loss to Green and one challenging quarter against St. Vincent St. Mary in which the game slipped away. However, the Spartans remain in the No. 2 slot because of their victories over the Pirates and the Tigers. … Mentor bounced back from an 0-2 trip to the Princeton Showcase with a dominant, 100-63 victory over Lake Catholic. … The line between Euclid and Gilmour is paper-thin. But that will become more definitive when the Panthers and Lancers meet in the first game of the Play by Play Classic on Jan 2. … Kenston jumps Mayfield due to its win over the Wildcats coupled with Mayfield’s loss to Midview. … The remaining teams were all off for the holiday break. Riverside returned Dec. 30 against North, while Madison and Perry return when the calendar turns to 2022.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

West Geauga girls basketball snaps two-game losing skid with win over Amherst

AMHERST — West Geauga was looking to put its season back on track after losing two straight to West Branch and Berea-Midpark. Against their second Southwestern Conference team, the Wolverines defeated Amherst, 59-45, on the road Dec. 28 to snap that two-game losing skid. “(Beating Amherst) was huge, especially...
AMHERST, OH
WGR550

Sabres game scheduled for Jan. 8 in Montreal postponed

The NHL has postponed several games in Canadian cities, including the Buffalo Sabres’ matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Sabres have not played in Montreal in almost two years. “Sneaky Joe” DiBiase has more details:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
News-Herald.com

Cavaliers lose Rubio for rest of 2021-22 with torn left ACL

The bad news the Cavaliers got Dec. 29 was expected but still devastating: Ricky Rubio suffered a torn left ACL in the fourth quarter of the game with the Pelicans in New Orleans on Dec. 28. He will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers are already without...
NBA
News-Herald.com

Benedictine grad Jerome Baker is AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Miami Dolphins linebacker and Benedictine graduate Jerome Baker has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December. The award was announced Dec. 30. Baker, who played collegiately at Ohio State, had 16 tackles, six quarterback hits and 3 1/2 sacks in three games. Baker is also the Dolphins’...
NFL
Hartford Courant

Enfield girls’ basketball starts season strong

After improving to 3-1 after a convincing 42-22 win over Ellington on Dec. 28, Enfield girls’ basketball coach Jay Gaucher said his team has a lot of talent, and like many others, is being forced to find some depth, with players out due to COVID protocols. “I’ve got some really good kids,” he said. “We’re a little young, but we’ve got some really good leaders. We’re down a few kids because of ...
ENFIELD, CT
News-Herald.com

Former Mentor player Micah Potter signs with Detroit Pistons

Micah Potter is in the NBA for the next 10 days. On Dec. 29, Potter signed with the Detroit Pistons on a 10-day hardship deal as the COVID-19 Omicron virus continues to ravage rosters across the NBA. “Dream come true!! God is good!” tweeted Potter. Potter — a 6-foot-10...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy