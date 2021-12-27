Hockey area stat leaders for Dec. 27

1: (1) Brush (7-1) 2: (2) Richmond Heights (5-3) Watch List: Chagrin Falls (4-2), Chardon (1-0), Cornerstone Christian (2-0) Crop Comments: A mostly status quo week for the Crop as many teams had the week off for the holiday break. … Brush picked up another win over East Tech, 81-33, and now is prepared for a game against Huntington Prep from West Virginia as a part of the Play by Play Classic on Jan. 2 before back-to-back top five Crop showdowns with Gilmour and Euclid. … It’s been a back-and-forth affair for Richmond Heights in its past four outings, with two close victories over Perry and Cleveland Heights and a tough loss to Green and one challenging quarter against St. Vincent St. Mary in which the game slipped away. However, the Spartans remain in the No. 2 slot because of their victories over the Pirates and the Tigers. … Mentor bounced back from an 0-2 trip to the Princeton Showcase with a dominant, 100-63 victory over Lake Catholic. … The line between Euclid and Gilmour is paper-thin. But that will become more definitive when the Panthers and Lancers meet in the first game of the Play by Play Classic on Jan 2. … Kenston jumps Mayfield due to its win over the Wildcats coupled with Mayfield’s loss to Midview. … The remaining teams were all off for the holiday break. Riverside returned Dec. 30 against North, while Madison and Perry return when the calendar turns to 2022.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO