Dog undergoes life-saving surgery after eating Christmas chocolate coins

A dog in the UK underwent life-saving surgery after devouring six packages of Christmas chocolate coins while his owner stepped out to run errands.

Hugo, a 6-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, helped himself to the tasty – albeit poisonous to dogs – treat at the home in Plymouth, Devon, where his owner found the wrappers scattered on the floor, the BBC reported.

“I’d only been to the shops briefly and came back to find torn-up packets and bits of foil all over the floor, with the chocolate gone,” said the owner, identified only as Amie.

“At first Hugo seemed fine, but I felt sick with worry when he began vomiting blood. He then had a seizure which was terrifying, so I called PDSA immediately,” she added, referring to the veterinary charity People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals.

At the animal hospital, Hugo received an X-ray that revealed that his stomach was full of foil.

“Hugo was kept in overnight after his major surgery. He needed an intravenous fluid drip, medication and intensive nursing care to aid his recovery,” said PDSA nurse Donna Southwould, the Guardian reported.

“He was very lucky, and could have died if he had not been treated in time. While he’s not completely out of the woods yet, thankfully Hugo is now at home on strict rest, and on the road to recovery,” she added.

Amie said she was “forever grateful” that Hugo is on the mend.

“There were a number of times I thought we were going to lose him, so to have him home for Christmas is a miracle,” she said.

The PDSA warned that chocolate and other foods may be harmful to pets.

“Many of us have treats, sweets and chocolates aplenty in the house, and while the festive period can be a time for indulgence, it’s important to remember that some of these foods are very harmful to our pets,” Southwould said.

“Foods including chocolate, mince pies, onions, raisins, grapes, some nuts, sage-and-onion stuffing and Christmas cake can all be harmful and should be kept safely out of paws’ reach,” she added.