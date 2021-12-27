Johnny Manziel mocks Giants’ QB situation after Eagles embarrassment

Johnny Manziel to the Giants rescue?

That’s what one fan put into the universe Sunday night after the Jake Fromm experiment failed in Philadelphia, with the Giants losing to their division rival in embarrassing fashion.

“So Glennon and Fromm aren’t the answer for the @Giants. Hey @JManziel2, what are you up to these days??” the fan tweeted to Manziel, who replied with a GIF of Cam Newton sliding himself away from a teammate and off the Patriots bench.

Giants quarterback Jake Fromm is tackled by Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

The Giants turned to Fromm, 23, on Sunday in lieu of journeyman Mike Glennon after starting quarterback Daniel Jones had been shut down for the year due to a neck injury. Fromm was benched midway through the third quarter with the Giants only putting up 10 points in the game.

Giants quarterback Mike Glennon prepares to throw on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

“It’s not good enough,” head coach Joe Judge said Sunday following the loss. “Point blank, I’m not going to make excuses or church it up right there. Collectively it’s not good enough.”

The Giants, who have since been eliminated from playoff contention, have two games remaining in what’s been a disastrous 4-11 season. Despite a pile of shortcomings, both Judge and Jones are expected to return for 2022.

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel on Sept. 14, 2014.

Manziel has not played a snap in the NFL since the 2015 season. He was later released by the Browns after two tumultuous seasons in Cleveland.

In recent years, the former first-round pick has spoken out about personal turmoil and substance abuse struggles, as well as his bipolar diagnosis.

Quarterback Johnny Manziel plays for the Browns on Dec. 27, 2015.

Back in March, Manziel said he had shifted focus to professional golf, though he played earlier this year in the new Fan Controlled Football league.