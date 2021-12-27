ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones’ fairy-tale season has slammed into a harsh reality

By Jenna Lemoncelli
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has hit a bit of a rookie wall.

The Alabama product was romping toward the Rookie of the Year award while guiding New England back to the postseason after a one-year hiatus.

Now, he has thrown four interceptions in the past two games, both Patriots losses. That followed a critical win — the team’s seventh in a row at the time — over the Bills in which he was entrusted to throw just three passes in blizzard conditions in Buffalo.

On Sunday, Jones finished 14 of 32 for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 33-21 home loss to the Bills. He was quick to call out his poor performance after the game.

“There’s no excuses, and there’s really nothing to talk about. I didn’t play great,” he said. “I can play better and I can lead a lot better. It starts with me.”

Mac Jones runs away from pressure against the Bills

Jones finished the crucial divisional matchup with a 31.4 passer rating, his lowest of the season. The Patriots and Bills are now tied for first at 9-6.

“I think it just goes back to execution, throwing it to the right guy, regardless of the weather,” Jones said. “I’m still learning, obviously. The accuracy needs to improve.”

After the loss, center David Andrews praised his quarterback.

Mac Jones has struggles the past two games

“He’s very tough for us. He does a great job of standing in there,” Andrews said. “We just have to do better for him, and we all have to do better for each other.”

Jones had two costly turnovers the week prior in a loss to the Colts, including a red-zone interception on a pass that was intended for tight end Hunter Henry.

Mac Jones throws a pass against the Bills

After the 27-17 loss to Indianapolis, Henry said it’s easy to forget that Jones is a rookie.

Earlier this month he drew comparisons to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he led the Patriots to the top of the AFC East.

Jones, who grew up in Jacksonville. is hoping to regain his rhythm next Sunday against No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
The US Sun

Who are John Madden’s children?

JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
NFL
