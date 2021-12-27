2 hurt when car hits them while crossing street at Carson and Los Coyotes Diagonal

A man in his 80s was critically hurt and another man was left with minor injuries when a car hit them in a crosswalk at Los Coyotes Diagonal and Carson Street on Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police said the crash happened around 7:22 a.m. Paramedics soon arrived and rushed the man in his 80s to a local trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk said. The other man was treated at the scene.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating. The LBPD could not immediately provide additional information about what led to the crash as they are still investigating the incident.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. It has been updated with more information from police.

