Festival

Christmas gatherings impacted by Omicron, expect the same for New Years

By Cam Cooper
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

The omicron COVID variant impacted millions of Christmas holidays. It seemed like everyone had contracted the virus just before the holidays, keeping them from gathering with family and having to quarantine at home.

Or maybe you were flying out and were a part of the 5,000 flights canceled due to COVID-19 staff shortages.

After thousands of cancelations over the holiday weekend, flights were slashed amid rising cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and bad winter weather.

Health officials are saying the COVID crisis and cancelations will strike again the same for New Years’ celebrations as well.

ABC is still planning to go forward with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest – for now, at least. Despite Fox dropping their Times Square broadcasts.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says the Times Square ball drop will still happen, but with tighter restrictions and fewer people.

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by KT Tunstall, Journey and Karol G among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of new New York City...
Bill De Blasio
Ryan Seacrest
Dick Clark
Elite Daily

New Year's Eve In Time Square Will Look A Lot Different This Year

If you’ve been planning to attend the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, you may want to rethink it. New York City is cutting back on its famous celebration amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections. The 2021 Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop will have a crowd limit of 15,000 people.
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
The New York Times

New York City is Being Pummeled by Omicron

NEW YORK — One New York City subway line was suspended Wednesday, and five others were running with delays because so many workers were out sick. Twenty CityMD locations, where thousands of New Yorkers go to get tested for the coronavirus, were closed because of staffing shortages caused by the virus.
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
