Christmas gatherings impacted by Omicron, expect the same for New Years

The omicron COVID variant impacted millions of Christmas holidays. It seemed like everyone had contracted the virus just before the holidays, keeping them from gathering with family and having to quarantine at home.

Or maybe you were flying out and were a part of the 5,000 flights canceled due to COVID-19 staff shortages.

After thousands of cancelations over the holiday weekend, flights were slashed amid rising cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and bad winter weather.

Health officials are saying the COVID crisis and cancelations will strike again the same for New Years’ celebrations as well.

ABC is still planning to go forward with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest – for now, at least. Despite Fox dropping their Times Square broadcasts.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says the Times Square ball drop will still happen, but with tighter restrictions and fewer people.

READ MORE, HERE