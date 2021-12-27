ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown plowing begins today, continues Tuesday

By Staff Reports
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
The Watertown Street Department is currently plowing certain areas today and will continue Tuesday according to a news release from the city.

The Watertown Street Department is currently plowing and sanding highways, emergency snow routes, Willow Creek Drive, the south bypass, Lake Kampeska, and streets.

Starting at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the street department will be removing snow in the Downtown Business District and avenues.

Downtown business owners are asked to clear sidewalks before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

If additional accumulation/blowing occurs the street department may alter the snow removal plan. Call the street department at 605-882-6207 with questions.

To receive text or e-mail alerts regarding snow removal, go to www.watertownsd.us. Click on notify me, sign in, proceed to news flash and select snow removal and ice management.

