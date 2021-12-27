ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

New “Access Bannock County” newsletter coming

By News Team
 3 days ago
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID (KIFI) - Neighbors in Bannock County will soon have a new way to stay in touch with their local government. The County plans to launch a newsletter called "Access Bannock County" for the new year.

The monthly emailed newsletter will be delivered to subscribers’ inboxes on the first Tuesday of every month, starting Jan. 4, 2022.

The free bulletin will inform subscribers of upcoming area events, such as the County Fair, and important dates for neighbors to be aware of, like property tax deadlines and free days at the landfill.

Subscribers can also expect a letter from one of the nine County elected officials, detailing what’s happening in their office at the time.

“We’re so excited to launch this as part of our effort to be more transparent and involved in the community. We want Bannock County residents to be connected and engaged with their local government, and this is one step towards that,” said Emma Iannacone, Bannock County Public Information Officer and author of the newsletter.

To sign up click here .

The post New "Access Bannock County" newsletter coming appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

