Deadline to change political party affiliation in Kentucky this week
FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is reminding Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by December 31.Kentucky Senator Matt Castlen will not seek re-election
Party registration must be changed by the end of the year to be eligible to vote in the May 17, 2022 primary election. For more information on how to update party affiliation, click here .
The deadline for Kentuckians who are not currently registered to vote is April 18, 2022.
