ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Deadline to change political party affiliation in Kentucky this week

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUHHx_0dWni40Y00

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is reminding Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by December 31.

Kentucky Senator Matt Castlen will not seek re-election

Party registration must be changed by the end of the year to be eligible to vote in the May 17, 2022 primary election. For more information on how to update party affiliation, click here .

The deadline for Kentuckians who are not currently registered to vote is April 18, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 5

Related
WEHT/WTVW

More SNAP benefits are available to Kentuckians affected by tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Disaster SNAP (D-SNAP) and the typical SNAP program are two different programs, but they could help people impacted by the early December tornadic storms in different ways. Governor Andy Beshear announced December 30 that Disaster SNAP benefits have been approved for Kentuckians who live or work in 14 counties impacted by […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois correction staff are to get vaccinated against COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker today announced that the Arbitrator in the State’s Vaccine Mandate Interest Arbitration determined that the State can and should require vaccinations for Illinois Department of Correction (IDOC) guards and Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) staff. This decision will ensure employees in State Correctional Centers and Juvenile Justice […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Upset with how some public schools operate, some parents look to politicians for help

INDIANA (WEHT) – Commotion in some school districts over topics ranging from COVID-19 mask mandates to teaching about racial injustice has Indiana Republican lawmakers looking at steps they argue will give parents more sway over what happens in classrooms. Legislative leaders are touting actions that would increase transparency with parental access to classroom materials and […]
EDUCATION
WEHT/WTVW

Webster County veterinarian retires after 47 years

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY (WEHT)- An animal hospital in the Tri-State is saying goodbye to the man who started it all. Dr. George Steedly of Tradewater Animal Hospital hung his coat up after practicing for 47 years. The hospital first opened their doors as the first veterinary facility in Webster County on August 19th, 1974. “I […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Castlen
WEHT/WTVW

Despite the pandemic, Indiana graduation rates are above 85%

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2021 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.69% of students in the Class of 2021 graduating. “Across our state, our educators, families and community leaders are working to be difference-makers in our students’ lives, preparing them not only for graduation but for the […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Party#Election#State#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial tops Christian County (Ky.) in overtime

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Memorial wrapped up the Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC Classic on Thursday with the final game of the night. Fans were blessed with free basketball as the Tigers and Colonels entered overtime tied at 50 at the end of regulation. The Tigers sealed the deal with a 62 to 55 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Pritzker, hospital leaders urge hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries during omicron surge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — In anticipation of a likely surge of post-holiday COVID-19 cases and a potential shortage of staffed ICU beds, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association are urging hospitals to take every possible measure to maintain and expand bed capacity, including postponing non-emergency surgeries and other procedures as needed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect arrested in the death of an Illinois officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois after an extensive search for the man wanted for killing an Illinois officer this morning. The suspect has been arrested. WEHT-TV reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on the job on I-64 at around 5:00 am near […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois starts using a SMART health card

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – New updates to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Vax Verify immunization portal now includes use of the SMART™ Health Card. The SMART™ Health Card allows users to download a QR code, which individuals can use to easily confirm a their COVID-19 vaccination status at businesses, events, and other locations. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy