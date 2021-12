Nuggets coach Michael Malone made his thoughts and wishes regarding Davon Reed’s contract situation publicly known Tuesday before his team took on the Golden State Warriors. After making the game-sealing defensive stop Sunday against the Clippers, Reed was scheduled to have his 10-day contract, his second of the season, expire after Tuesday’s game. Malone said he would like to keep the 26-year-old wing around for longer during his pregame press conference Tuesday. Reed impressed during Summer League and training camp before being promoted from the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s G League affiliate, for the first time earlier this month when the Nuggets were without a handful of players due to injury and COVID-19 protocols.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO