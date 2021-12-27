ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Christmas car chase through Topeka leads to felony charges, arrest of 25-year-old man

By Michael Dakota
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple felony charges after leading deputies on a chase late Christmas night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Kansas teen hospitalized after $17,000 insulin pump stolen, suspect arrested

Richard Cabrera, 25, of Topeka, was found in an alley and arrested. On Christmas day, shortly before 12 a.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies stopped Cabrera near Southeast 4th Street and Southeast Golden Avenue. He was in an orange 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a license plate that did not belong on that vehicle.

Cabrera did not stop for the deputy so they began a pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver fled down multiple streets before striking the median at Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Branner Street and disabling the vehicle. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

20-year-old loses life in deadly crash in Kansas

Cabrera was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for two misdemeanor warrants through Shawnee County and charged with felony flee and elude, felony possession of stolen property, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, numerous traffic violations, and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation.

