Chattanooga, TN

Lady Vols host Chattanooga

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
No. 7 Tennessee (10-1) will host Chattanooga (2-11) at Thompson-Boling Arena Monday.

Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcasted on SEC Network+. Bob Kesling and Madison Blevins Hock will serve on the television crew.

The contest will be the first between the two schools since 2015.

Chattanooga ended a nine-game losing streak Dec. 20, defeating UNC Asheville, 62-51.

Mocs’ junior forward Abbey Cornelius hails from Knoxville where she played for Hardin Valley Academy.

Cornelius was named District 4-AAA Tournament Most Valuable Player as she led the Lady Hawks to a district tournament title in 2017-18.

She started 24 games for Chattanooga last season and was a member of the Southern Conference Coaches All-Defensive Team.

Cornelius has been named SoCon’s Student-Athlete of the Week twice this season. In three recent games for the Mocs, Cornelius averaged 14 points, 9.7 rebounds and five blocked shots.

