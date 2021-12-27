Alvin Kamara to serve as emergency quarterback for Saints

Former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara will serve as New Orleans’ emergency quarterback Monday against Miami.

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. EST in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Rookie Ian Book will start against the Dolphins. Book will become the fourth starting quarterback for New Orleans this season. Jameis Winston has a torn ACL, while Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill are on COVID-19 reserve for the Saints.

Kamara, the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has played 10 games in 2021. He has totaled 668 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 348 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

