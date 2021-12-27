Bay Ecosystem: Lawrence Wetlands Preserve Is Becoming a Reality

Manufacturers: 法锌（上海）贸易有限公司. Text description provided by the architects. Located at the easternmost point of Chongming Island, at the mouth of the Yangtze River, Dongtan Wetland is a sort of estuary tidal flat wetland. This wetland sits in the middle of the “East Asia - Australia” route which is known as one of the eight migration routes for birds of the world. As a very important migration corridor for waterfowl in the Asian-Pacific region, Dongtan Wetland also becomes one of the most significant gathering places and habitats for wild birds. In the 1990s, an invasive plant spartina alterniflora was introduced to reinforce the tidal flat, which then result in the ecological deterioration of the wetland. To deal with the issue, Shanghai Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve started ecological control on spartina alterniflora and environment optimization of bird habitats in 2013. The whole project was completed in 2019. As a supporting facility of this project, the Research and Education Center was built as an important platform of scientific research monitoring, bird banding, law enforcement of management and protection, science education. Besides, it serves for raising both awareness and display of ecological and environmental protection as well as promote worldwide cooperation and exchange.

