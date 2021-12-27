ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Ecosystem: Lawrence Wetlands Preserve Is Becoming a Reality

By James Dissette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a $250,000 grant from the National Park Service Chesapeake Gateways program, Sultana Education Foundation continues with its most complex project yet—the restoration and preservation of the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. Adjacent to the hiking trail and hidden from sight by a wall of phragmites, the 8.5-acre wetlands...

