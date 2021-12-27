ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Live updates: Biden pledges full support to states

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests. Joining a regular meeting between his coronavirus response team and the National Governors Association, Biden...

