Public Health

More Than 2,000 Flights Cancelled Worldwide On Monday As COVID-19 Woes Continue For Airlines

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've got a plane to catch today, check your...

chicago.cbslocal.com

The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
Daily Mail

Flightmare enters FOURTH day: 429 flights are cancelled and 161 delayed on Monday after 1,400 were axed and 5,900 delayed on Sunday causing chaos at airports after Omicron surge left airlines without enough staff

Nearly 600 flights have been delayed or cancelled on Monday across the United States as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge. Approximately 429 flights scheduled to enter, leave or fly within the country were canceled and about 161 were delayed, according to tracking website FlightAware. Among the airlines...
UPI News

Science shows safest plane seating to limit COVID-19 spread

Choose your seat on the plane wisely and don't overlook familiar steps like keeping your mask on to reduce your odds for getting COVID-19 or another contagious disease, experts suggest. "Spacing is an obvious challenge on airplanes, especially when the planes are filled at or near capacity over the holiday...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Widespread flight cancellations continue as omicron spreads

NEW YORK – Hundreds of flights were cancelled Wednesday as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines that are having to cobble together flight crews as pilots, flight attendants and ground crews become infected or are exposed to others who have been. More than 850...
TravelDailyNews.com

Consumer advocates call for timely refunds after airlines cancel more than 2,000 flights nationwide since Christmas Eve

PHILADELPHIA - Since Christmas Eve, airline companies canceled more than 2,000 U.S. flights, and even more flights were delayed, affecting tens of thousands of flyers. Worldwide, more than 8,000 flights have been canceled, and this may not be the last of it . Some flights were canceled due to winter weather, but many airlines canceled flights because of understaffing and surging COVID-19 cases that have sidelined workers.
