Hot Mic with Dom Izzo 12/27/21: Se Kwon, Zach Staton, Willie Kennedy

By Hot Mic with Dom Izzo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests include Se Kwon, WDAY First News Anchor, Zach...

INFORUM

Hot Mic with Dom Izzo 12/30/21: Brent Vigen, David Richman, Dom's Dad

Guests include Brent Vigen, Montana State Head Coach, David Richman, NDSU men's basketball head coach, and Dom's dad for the weekly NFL Picks segment. Watch Hot Mic with Dom Izzo weekday mornings from 9 to 11 on WDAY XTRA and streaming live at Inforum.com.
NFL
INFORUM

Colts place quarterback Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list

FARGO — The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It's not good timing for the Colts, who need to beat Las Vegas to clinch an AFC playoff berth. Wentz's absence means the job now belongs to Sam Ehlinger, who has zero passing attempts to his NFL career.
NFL
INFORUM

2021 FCS college football year in review

(Stats Perform) - If you can't get enough of FCS college football, then this - literally - was the year for you. Incredibly, there were games played in 31 different weekends spread over two seasons in 2021. While the story lines were countless, following are 10 of the biggest. Have...
NFL

