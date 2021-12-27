UVA Linebacker Noah Taylor Transfers to North Carolina

The senior linebacker announced Monday that he is transferring to ACC Coastal rival UNC

Virginia linebacker Noah Taylor is transferring to North Carolina, he announced on Monday morning on social media.

Taylor, a senior from Silver Spring, Maryland, appeared in 44 games over four years and recorded 170 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions, including an interception against Louisville in 2020, which Taylor returned 85 yards for a touchdown, the longest pick-six by a UVA linebacker in program history.

Taylor was one of several Cavaliers, including multiple starters, who went into the transfer portal following the announcement of Bronco Mendenhall's resignation, but indicated that they were waiting until after the bowl game to make a decision regarding their future with the team.

With the Fenway Bowl cancelled due to COVID-19 issues in the UVA football program, it seems the flood gates have opened and several of these players will be making their decisions imminently.

Taylor will transfer to ACC Coastal rival North Carolina and is the second Cavalier to transfer since the cancellation of the bowl game, joining offensive lineman Bobby Haskins, who announced his transfer to USC on Sunday .

Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

