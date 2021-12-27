Derby 1-0 West Brom: Colin Kazim-Richards scores the only goal of the game to hand Wayne Rooney's Rams back-to-back wins for the first time since February as they bid to avoid relegation

It will take the greatest of escapes for Derby to avoid relegation to League One but that seemingly impossible task is a step closer after a 1-0 victory over promotion hopefuls West Brom.

The Rams started the day 17 points adrift at the bottom but they have closed that gap to 14 and, with 23 games still to play, Wayne Rooney's side are very much still in the fight.

It will be a tough ask to avoid the drop, of course. Only three teams have stayed up after being bottom at Christmas and no club who have been more than four points from safety has survived.

'It's a massive win for us,' said Rooney. 'We've out-fought a very physical team today.'

Derby needed a late Christmas present from their opponents, with a disastrous mix-up from Sam Johnstone and Cedric Kipre gifting Colin Kazim-Richards the only goal.

West Brom have now won just two of their last eight games.

That is not the sort of form that wins you an automatic promotion place and a furious Valerien Ismael slammed his players' lack of desire at full-time.

'It's more than frustration tonight, tonight I'm really upset. There was a lack of quality and mentality from the first minute.

'It's all about the desire to show to win games when you get the chance to be [in the] top two spots, what we want to reach, you need to show it from the first minute.

'The goal we conceded was ridiculous. It was not enough, the mentality is not right for that game. You need to show that winning desire, you need to have that winning mentality.

MATCH FACTS FROM PRIDE PARK

Derby (3-5-2): Allsop, Byrne, Davies, Stearman, Forsyth, Ebosele (Cashin 87), Bird, Knight, Thompson, Baldock (Morrison 57), Plange (Kazim-Richards 57)

Subs not used: Marshall, Sibley, Watson, Williams

Booked: Davies, Thompson, Stearman

Goal: Kazim-Richards 58

Manager: Wayne Rooney

West Brom (3-4-3): Johnstone, Furlong (Gardner-Hickman 76), Kipre, Bartley, Clarke, Townsend, Livermore, Molumby, Diangana (Hugill 63), Reach (Fellows), Robinson

Subs not used: Button, Ajayi, Tulloch, Ashworth

Booked: Clarke

Manager: Valerien Ismael

Referee: James Linington

'At some point the players need to take responsibility for their own performance, it was not enough tonight, it's as simple as that.'

It is no surprise West Brom have scored 21 fewer goals than league leaders Fulham and it was a painfully familiar story as they struggled to find a cutting edge.

Grady Diangana tested Rams goalkeeper Ryan Allsop early on before Jake Livermore had a shot blocked from close range.

Their best chance of the half came just before the break when Livermore played Callum Robinson through on goal, but the striker could only fire a low shot straight at Allsop.

West Brom did have the ball in the net early in the second half when Kyle Bartley headed in Adam Reach's free-kick but the defender was adjudged to have been in an offside position. It was a tight call and one which had consequences as Derby took the lead moments later.

Kazim-Richards had only been on the pitch for 60 seconds when he benefitted from a calamitous misunderstanding between Cedric Kipre and Sam Johnstone.

The England goalkeeper had needlessly come rushing out of his goal to meet a sliced Jayson Molumby clearance when Kipre had the situation under control. But irked by Johnstone's rashness, the defender tried to head the ball back to his team-mate - who was outside of his box. The keeper could only head the ball away as far as Kazim-Richards, who gratefully slotted the ball into an empty net.

Substitute Jordan Hugill went close to equalising when he connected with Tom Fellows' cross from the right but his effort flew just wide.

Allsop then made a brilliant save in the final minute to keep out Bartley's header from point-blank range and secure all three points for the hosts.

Off the pitch problems have dominated much of Derby's campaign but there may be some light at the end of the tunnel with administrators hopeful of accepting a bid for the club at the start of the New Year. Rooney needs a takeover to go through in time for him to bring in reinforcements in the transfer window next month. He also faces a battle to hold on to his best players.

'It needs to be done before January. When it keeps dragging on it's not helpful to anyone. This next week is pivotal for this football club,' he said.

'This club needs an owner, I need someone to report back to, to plan with. Until that happens it certainly makes my job a lot harder. I understand fans getting a bit frustrated with the situation because I certainly am. '

Phil Jagielka is out of contract on January 17 while Sam Baldock's deal also expires next month and Rooney is desperate for a preferred bidder to be installed so he can re-sign key members of his squad.

'There's players who are out of contract mid-January, there's players who can pre-sign for other clubs in January. Unless I can start doing things, it's out of my control.

'No one has made me aware of whether it's one, two or three [bidders], I don't know. I know the administrators are working hard to get it done. I'm doing everything I can, the players are giving everything they've got to try and give ourselves a chance of staying in this division. I think now we need help from at least having a preferred bidder in and being able to plan.

'I'm not sitting here saying I want 30 million, 40 million in January, I just actually want them to let me tie some players down.'