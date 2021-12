“If you want to be happy in a million ways, for the holidays, you can’t beat home, sweet home.” The late Perry Como’s observations reflect a bittersweet truth about an unattainable goal — not just during the holiday season, but each day of the year — for the 1.4 million Americans age 65 and over who reside in long-term care facilities. Older Americans who might prefer to age in place at home often have no financial option but to move to such facilities due to extremely limited options for in-home care.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 HOURS AGO