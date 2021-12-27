17-Year-Old Yeshiva Boy Targeted In Baltimore Headshot Shooting: Report

Hatzalah of Baltimore Photo Credit: Hatzalah of Baltimore Facebook page

A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the head in Baltimore, according to CrownHeights.info

Elazar Menachem Mendel was rushed to the hospital by Baltimore Hatzalah after the attack on the evening of Dec. 26, the outlet said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, however, reports suggest the shooting was not random.

