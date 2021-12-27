ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

17-Year-Old Yeshiva Boy Targeted In Baltimore Headshot Shooting: Report

By Joe Gomez
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxAbl_0dWnfDTX00
Hatzalah of Baltimore Photo Credit: Hatzalah of Baltimore Facebook page

A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the head in Baltimore, according to CrownHeights.info

Elazar Menachem Mendel was rushed to the hospital by Baltimore Hatzalah after the attack on the evening of Dec. 26, the outlet said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, however, reports suggest the shooting was not random.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 10

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder: Report

A South Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting, NJ Advance Media reported. Anthony J. Morgan, 33, of Lindenwold, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting that occurred outside of a home on West Adams Street in Paulsboro, the outlet said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

DEA Agent Shot At In Baltimore: Report

A DEA Agent was shot at while doing surveillance in West Baltimore, according to. Shots were fired at around 9:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fayette Street on Dec. 29, officials say an unnamed agent was doing unspecified surveillance work when someone opened fire. The DEA Agent was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Dies At University Hospital Days After Christmas Shooting

An 18-year-old Newark resident died at the hospital days after being shot, authorities said. Nazier Taylor was dropped off at East Orange General Hospital around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas with a gunshot wound, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Details Released In Deadly Montgomery County Police Shootout

Four police officers from a Maryland department were placed on leave after a traffic stop that left one civilian dead this week. An off-duty officer who heard shots fired on the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:15 a.m. Silver Spring alerted on-duty officers, who then were on the lookout for a suspect vehicle early Wednesday morning, wusa9 reports.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey: Developing

A fatal crash was reported in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Irving Avenue in Bridgeton, initial reports said. Cumberland County Fire Police were at the crash scene assisting with traffic. Bridgeton police were not immediately available for comment. CHECK BACK...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Man Gets Free Sandwich From Bodega Worker, Then Shoots Him Dead: TikToker

A young deli worker in Brooklyn who was fatally shot by a New Jersey man earlier this month knew his killer, according to a TikTok video. Not only is Ricardo Senatus, 28, of Newark, a regular at the Flatbush Avenue deli, but he was the same person who 20-year-old worker Fadhl Moosa gave a free sandwich to before he shot him dead during a robbery, user Robbynyc says in the video.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Speeding Hit-Run Driver Slams UPS Worker Delivering Package In South Jersey: Police

Police seek the public's help locating a hit-and-run driver who struck a UPS delivery man in Cumberland County, authorities said. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, an 18 year old UPS driver was delivering a package near the 400 block of Irving Avenue and was standing near the side of the roadway when he was struck by a silver colored sedan, Bridgeton police said. The sedan was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred, police said.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Yeshiva
Daily Voice

Police ID 21-Year-Old Victim Shot Dead In Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old man shot dead inside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie. Jordan Adam Marroquin-Pereira, was the victim of the shooting that happened at an apartment building in the 400 block of Hideaway Loop on Dec. 29. Anne Arundel County Police...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Search Under Way For 'Critical' Missing DC Woman

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 43-year-old woman who went missing from Washington DC on Dec. 30. Melanie R. Hansen is described as a white female, 5-foot 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

3-Year-Old Child Shot Inside Car In Newark, Authorities Say

A child was shot Wednesday afternoon while sitting inside a car in Newark, authorities said. The 3-year-old boy was rushed to University Hospital after being grazed by a bullet on the 200 block of Broadway around 1:15 p.m., according to initial reports and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Firearm Discharges Through Restaurant Booth In Lehigh County, Couple Flees: Police

Police are searching for a couple who fled a restaurant after a firearm discharged into a restaurant booth they were sitting at in Lehigh County. The male was sitting in a booth with a female when the firearm was discharged, traveling through the seat cushion and into the wooden wall of the booth at Miller's Ale House in Hanover Township Dec. 28 around 9:50 p.m., PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

I-83 Driver Missing After Crash, Police Say

Police in Dauphin County are looking for a driver they say went missing following a crash on I-83. Stephen Salazar, 61, has not been seen or heard from since his involvement in a crash on northbound I-83 near the 2nd Street exit on December 23 around 5:30 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
185K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy