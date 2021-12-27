The biggest Mainebiz stories of 2021 spanned industries, geographies

From astronomical startup valuations to the NFT frenzy, here are the seven most important fintech stories of 2021. In 2021, fintech valuations became hard to fathom. The most striking illustration was the number of startups that saw huge valuation jumps in six months or less. Payroll startup Deel reached $1.3 billion in April, then $5.5 billion in October. Credit card company Ramp went from $1.6 billion to $3.9 billion over a similar time period. Online checkout startup Bolt raised money at $4 billion in July, announced a $6 billion valuation three months later, was seeking $11 billion just three weeks later (which it reportedly achieved) and then looking for $14 billion shortly after that.

