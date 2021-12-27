ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals are road underdogs in Week 17 against Cowboys

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Texas in Week 17 to take on the red-hot Dallas Cowboys. Both teams have clinched playoff berths and the Cowboys have clinched the NFC East division title.

It will be a playoff atmosphere in AT&T Stadium. The Cardinals open the week as underdogs to the Cowboys.

The Cardinals lost their division lead in Week 16. They lost 22-16 to the Indianapolis Colts, extending their losing streak to three games and dropping them to 10-5. They did clinch a playoff berth, thanks to losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys blew out the Washington Football Team Sunday night 56-14, winning their fourth straight game. Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes in only three quarters and backup quarterback Cooper Rush even added one. The defense picked off Taylor Heinicke twice, returning one interception for a touchdown.

Cardinals at Cowboys Week 17 odds and lines

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Cowboys open the week as the favorites at home.

On the money line, the Cardinals are +180, giving them only 35.71% implied odds of winning the game. A $100 money line bet on the Cardinals pays $180 if they win.

The Cowboys are -230 to win, giving them 69.70% implied odds of winning. You have to bet $230 on the Cowboys on a money line wager to win $100 if they beat the Cardinals.

The Cardinals begin the week as 4.5-point underdogs against the spread. The Cardinals are +4.5 (-108), while the Cowboys are -4.5 (-112).

A $108 ATS bet on Arizona wins $100 if the Cardinals win, tie or lose by no more than four points.

A $112 ATS bet on Dallas wins $100 if the Cowboys win by five points or more.

The Cardinals are 9-6 ATS and the Cowboys are 12-3 ATS this season.

The projected total is set at 49.5 with the Over at -115 and the Under priced at -105.

If the two teams combine for 50 points or more, a $115 bet on the Over wins $100. If they score 49 or fewer, a $105 bet on the Under wins $100.

Both teams are 7-8 O/U this season.

