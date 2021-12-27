‘Yellowstone’: Is Next Week’s Episode 10 the Season 4 Finale?

After an exciting Episode 9, “Yellowstone” Season 4 returns next week on Jan. 2, 2022, for its final episode of the season.

The show’s official Twitter account confirmed the season finale after last night’s episode. They tweeted out, “That’s a wrap on ‘No Such Thing as Fair.’ Head on over to @1883Official to live-tweet @ParamountNet’s special free preview of 1883TV. And see you next week for the YellowstoneTV season 4 finale!”

It feels like the season just started yesterday, but already we’ve met new characters, said goodbye to old ones, and watched new plots unfold over nine episodes. In some ways, based on what happened in Episode 9, it feels like the season finally got started. Now we’ll have to prepare for another edge-of-your-seat cliffhanger until Season 5 (hopefully) returns next year.

Episode 10 is titled, “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops.” We’re not quite sure what the episode title pertains to, but we do have a lot of unanswered questions that will hopefully be resolved during the season finale.

What Do We Want to See on the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale?

We have a bit more information now than we had before watching “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 9. We know about John Dutton and Garrett Randall’s history a bit more. Fans also saw Beth find out the truth about Terrell Riggins, the man in prison who organized the attacks on the Duttons. We watched John potentially make a new enemy out of the Interim Sheriff.

But there are several “Yellowstone” conflicts that still need to be resolved. First off, will John ever find out that Garrett organized the attack on him? He seems convinced that Riggins organized and planned the whole thing, even though Garrett actually hired him to do it. Maybe that storyline will reach its climax next episode, or maybe it will build into a huge Season 5 conflict between the Duttons and Randalls.

And what about Market Equities? Throughout Season 3, they threatened to take everything John fought to protect. Jamie ended up leasing Yellowstone Dutton Ranch land to them, but Market Equities still plan to take over a good portion of the Dutton’s land. Did Beth’s stunt with the protesters succeed in drawing national news coverage?

Then we have Jamie and his run for governor. During “Yellowstone” Episode 9, we watched Christina find out the truth about Garrett. She knows that this could tank Jamie’s run for governor. But so could Jamie sink John’s chances with the secrets he knows about his adopted father. It seems unlikely that the election will happen next episode, so we’ll likely have to wait until Season 5 to see that storyline run through too.

And yes, for fans wondering, it does sound like there will be a Season 5 of “Yellowstone.” During the episode airing last night, star Rob Kirkland tweeted about his new character Interim Sheriff Bill Ramsey. Kirkland said, “We’ve got BIG plans for SherrifBillRamsey next season!”

All we need now is official confirmation from Paramount.