Redesigned cutlery aims at breaking the barriers between cuisines by creating a fusion of tradition and function

By Sarang Sheth
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever heard the phrase “to call a spade a spade” before, what this cutlery set does is quite the opposite. Designed with a fresh perspective on cuisines and the cutlery required for them, ‘Rething’ by Anastasia Starostina aims at creating a fusion of forms based on their functions. The...

www.yankodesign.com

Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

A rare joint: American food critics go wild over new 'mecca for meat lovers' as British steakhouse Hawksmoor proves a surprise hit with its first restaurant in New York

A renowned chain of British steak restaurant which recently opened a branch in New York has proved a surprise hit after it was met with rave reviews. Prestigious eatery Hawksmoor, which has nine steakhouses based in London, has received a rapturous reception since it opened in September, with some critics hailing it as 'elegant' and the food as 'exemplary.'
RESTAURANTS
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
bigeasymagazine.com

Universal Appeal Of Ukrainian Cuisine: Top 5 Traditional Foods Loved Internationally

Each cuisine is rooted in the local soil and climate, in spiritual beliefs, and even myths dating back to prehistoric times. Local cuisine pleases the taste buds of people who keep it alive and gives them energy and inspiration to nurture the national culture and to contribute to the world. It is this localness that makes it so special because it is the area and its people inhabiting it that create unique tastes and food combinations.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Fusion#Cuisines#Cutlery#Russia#Food Drink#Asian#Continental
yankodesign.com

Creative brick design with a built-in planter turns the outer facade of this house into a vertical garden!

Created by architecture and interior design firm OA-Lab, the ‘Alley House’ is a small multi-family housing project with a brick facade, located in Seoul, South Korea. The house sits on a developed, relatively crowded street with buildings on either side… but the lack of proper space for a garden prompted OA-Lab to devise a clever workaround – turn the house into a garden itself! The Alley House comes with a beautifully earthy exposed brick outer facade, and the lower floor uses a stretcher bond bricklaying pattern with a few unusually designed bricks that also function as planters! These wavy bricks protrude out from the wall, providing a series of ‘shelves’ or basins to grow plants in. The hollow space within the bricks is enough to lay in some soil and add a few seeds, and given that the bricks are made from concrete, they’re perfect for containing the plants in too!
WORLD
NPR

Cooking up food and identity in Pailin Chongchitnant's "Hot Thai Kitchen"

For more than 12 years, Pailin Chongchitnant has hosted the YouTube cooking show Hot Thai Kitchen. Chongchitnant's recipes (of which there are hundreds, free to access online) aim to offer a deeper understanding of the steps and the ingredients that make Thai cuisine so distinct. They also highlight the cultural background of each dish; from steaming bowls of tom kha gai to crispy coconut corn fritters, Chongchitnant weaves stories from her own life and childhood into each video. (My personal favorite is her recipe for instant pot massaman curry; the freshly toasted warm spices and rich curry is more soul-nourishing and flavorful than any bowl I've had at a restaurant).
RECIPES
yankodesign.com

This adaptive furniture featuring a bed, seating and storage makes small spaces feel not so tiny

Living in a big city is all fun and games until you realize space constraint is a major all-too-real issue. Finding a modern functional apartment with adequate space and up-to-date facilities is a Herculean task, and if you find one, then you’re definitely God’s favorite. But for the all too unlucky ones, who end up with a cramped apartment, it’s always a great idea to add some smart space-expanding elements to your home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Artistic Cup Noodle Lids

Nissin Foods has released a new artistic cup noodle lid for its 'U.F.O Yakisoba' instant noodles. The lid is inspired by the famous 1600s artwork 'The Milkmaid' by Johannes Vermeer, a renowned Dutch artist. Depicted in the original artwork is a female milkmaid pouring milk out of a small jug. The cup noodles take inspiration from this design.
FOOD & DRINKS
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This minimal seating design functions as a personal enclosed pod + provides you with privacy!

Most of us stay in shared spaces with our family and friends, and as wholesome and comforting as that can be, sometimes all one truly needs is some privacy! In an attempt to “create personal space and sanctuary in shared spaces”, Megan Yeo designed ‘Mado’. Mado is more than just a piece of furniture or a partitioning system, it functions as a frame for our mannerisms and body language, helping us express our boundaries.
INTERIOR DESIGN
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
foxsanantonio.com

'With a side of regret': Michelin-starred restaurant review goes viral

In the restaurant industry, a Michelin star is the ultimate seal of approval. It tells potential patrons that this is a restaurant to visit, an experience not to be missed, a meal to be remembered forever. It doesn't necessarily tell you what's on the menu. Travel writer Geraldine DeRuiter found...
RESTAURANTS
sgmagazine.com

Satisfy your grilled meat cravings at these restaurants

For meat lovers, there’s almost nothing more satisfying than biting into a slab of juicy protein and savouring its burst of flavours. The crispy bite of charred skin, its lingering smokiness on tender meat, and buttery layers of fats melting in our mouths. We can almost taste them –...
RESTAURANTS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 sustainable cabin designs of 2021

Living a sustainable and eco-conscious life in today’s crumbling world has become imperative! And, architects are trying their level best to create structures that reduce their carbon footprint and encourage a sustainable and clean lifestyle. Homes, offices, hotels – almost every type of structure is being pushed down the sustainable route. And, why shouldn’t cabins be included in this mix? We all enjoy a peaceful cabin retreat every now and then, and if we can do it in a sustainable style, then why not?! And, we’ve curated some of our favorite sustainable cabin designs that not only take care of Mother Earth but also take our breath away! From a net-zero energy cabin that brings the wilderness experience to city living to a 40sqm sustainable cabin built from repurposed materials – these sustainable cabins will have you vacationing in the most eco-friendly manner possible!
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
domino

How to Clean Laminate Floors So They Stay Nice-Looking for Decades

The good news: Laminate beats hardwood in the durable flooring department, specifically in terms of its likelihood to fade, stain, or get damaged by moisture, says Dr. Greg Van Buskirk, cofounder and chief science officer at Sensitive Home, a nontoxic cleaning supplies company. The bad news: Laminate floors aren’t easy to repair. Why? Unlike timber, the synthetic material cannot be sanded and refinished, so there are no do-overs that don’t come with a hefty price tag. Which means knowing how to clean laminate floors is only part of it—you also need to understand how to maintain them.
HOME & GARDEN

