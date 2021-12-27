Recycle your unwanted holiday lights

December 26, 2021 — From the Ray Lovato Recycling Center. With the holiday season upon us, Ray Lovato Recycling Center urges our community members to recycle all of their wrapping paper, brown packing paper, paperboard, cardboard boxes, and holiday cards. The Ray Lovato Recycling Center, located at 100 Sheridan Street in Rock Springs, offers convenient 24-hour drop-off just outside the facility. While the Center will be closed on Christmas Day, it will re-open on Monday, December 27 at 8:00 AM. If the garage door is closed, honk your horn, and our staff will be happy to assist in.
Comments / 0