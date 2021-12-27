Recycle your unwanted holiday lights

There is plenty of Christmas spirit being shared throughout the Uintah Basin in the form of fantastic holiday light shows and displays. In the Vernal area there is a decent list of homes with special light shows that are synced to music that can be tuned in on your car radio. Some of the stops even have goodies for the visitors. To print a handy list of addresses of where to drive by, visit the ‘Vernal Holiday Lights’ Facebook page. The list provides the addresses in a logical order for those out taking a grand light tour! For those in Duchesne County, there are of course beautiful light displays throughout the neighborhoods. The Pierces Holiday Light Show is perhaps the best known and most popular. It is located at 3840 North 1000 West in Roosevelt. To learn more you can look up the ‘Pierces Roosevelt Holiday LIGHT SHOWS’ page on Facebook.

VERNAL, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO