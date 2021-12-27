ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Here's Why It's So Bad To Let Your Hips Sag During Pushups

By Kimberly Smith
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is critical that you practice good form when doing pushups. Improper form won't improve your strength, and even worse, it can lead to...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hips#Sag#Bodyweight Exercise#Getting Good#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These 4 Foods Every Morning To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is one of the primary factors that determines how effectively your body will be able to utilize food as fuel, increasing fat burn at rest and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit which is essential for weight loss. As you grow older your metabolism will naturally take a hit, but this can be remedied through a variety of different methods from exercise to the particular foods you’re eating. We spoke with registered dietitian, Zoë Schroeder, MS, RDN, CSCS, for a comprehensive list of the best foods for increasing your metabolic rate at any age, and it all boils down to four simple groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
romper.com

Here's Why You Shouldn't Suck The Snot Out Of Your Baby's Nose With Your Mouth

Fact: Moms do all kinds of unbelievably disgusting stuff we never, ever would have imagined ourselves doing before we had kids, from thoughtlessly finishing half-chewed pizza crusts (not ours) to reaching into the toilet for some beloved plaything. But while some moms manage to maintain some sense of propriety, others (understandably) lose the ability to get grossed out — like the parents who are willing to actually put their lips to their congested baby's nostrils and slurp the boogies away. But how do you unblock your baby’s nose with your mouth? And eww factor aside: Is it safe to suck your baby’s snot out with your mouth?
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy