Otero County, NM

Youth development basketball league registration open

By Submitted to the Alamogordo Daily News
 3 days ago
Otero County Youth Development Basketball League (OCYDBL) is a competitive league that teaches fundamental ways to play basketball. The league is co-ed.

There is a regular season, playoffs and championship for each age group.

The registration fee is $55 per child. The fee includes a full uniform.

Age groups are 4-6, 7-9, 10-11 and 12-13.

Sports Director Gary Sanders said he wants Otero County residents to participate and get physically fit while having fun.

OCYDBL is a program provided through No Squad Youth Organization. Program Director Kelley Bickham also has Outsiders Volleyball practices beginning for an upcoming travel season in January.

Sign-ups are at Quickscores.com/NMmadness under the registration tab. For more information contact Gary Sanders at 505-639-3509.

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

