Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County real estate transfers for week of Dec. 27

By Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Jessica L. Mendez to Frank Tomecek Jr., 342 E. Guilford St., $71,000.

Enid A. Rivera to Josue Mercedes and Mauren Ubanz, property along Willow Street, $169,900.

Stephanie A. Reese to Howard F. Wood, 121 Canal St., $61,500.

Bruce E. Klingler, Sheriff, to Garrett R. Martin, 518 Spruce St., $38,000.

J. Brian Krall to Cristal J. Reyes, 314 Guilford St., $70,000.

Guy R. and Jacqueline Pacitti to Charles Norman to Laura Birkin, 1237 Elm St., $270,000.

Gregory Munnion and Laurie Munnion to Reputable Streamline Properties, 124 Pershing Ave., $75,000.

Kristin Tomecek to Kelsea Illiano, property on Walnut Street, $100,000.

Kevin and Kristin McLerran to Tianna Achour and Ayoub Achour, 312 S. 13th St., $165,000.

Barry E. and Susan Burcks to Thomas D. and Brenda Shuey, 315 Cumberland St., $89,000.

Bobbie J. Kline to Jeannette Firpo-Santos, 253 S. Eighth St, $120,000.

Jordan K. Reed to Janet D. Helser, 1146 Old Cumberland St., $97,000.

North Lebanon Township

Rama Rajni LLC to Emvee LLC, 2631 W. Cumberland St., $580,000.

Justin R. Stamm to Edwin R. Zayas, 1460 Old Hickory Lane, $225,000.

Joseph M. and Sharon Donovan to Calvin and Kathleen Kennel, 920 Walnut Crest Drive, $356,500.

Kenneth R. Young Estate to Beth A. Bitler, 810 Maple Lane, $189,000.

Cornwall

Patricia Richardson to Shawn Urich and Bailey Hentz, 539 Hemlock Lane, $350,000.

John Ovates Estate to Jean and Anita Felisma, 107 Furnace St., $205,000.

Cornwall Associates, Alden Homes at Cornwall, to Karen B. Nicholsons, 1009 Brandywine Drive, $483,083.

Cornwall Associates, Alden Homes at Cornwall, to Barbara Z. Kirschner, 1044 Bell Tower Drive, $330,758.

Lucas K. Zoumas to Jesse E. Ramsey, 118 Julia Lane, $175,000.

West Cornwall Township

East Enterprises Inc. to Robert N. and Marissa Kovach, 449 Butler Road, $120,000.

South Annville Township

Ryan Hagemeyer and Sarah Hund-Hagenmeyer, 581 Nottingham Way, $480,000.

Bruce E. Klingler, Sheriff, to BP Properties Investment Group, 5 Valley Ave., $165,400.

Palmyra

Laurie A. Longenecker to Jigar N. and Nidhiben Patel, 114 E. Broad St., $126,000

Jeune Seibert Estate to James Fackler III and Tiffany Jones, 212 W. Pine St., $240,000.

South Londonderry Township

Crystal B. Smith to Jason L. King, property along Route 322, $210,500.

Bruce E. Klingler, Sheriff, to South Mountain Ventures, 1550-1554 Mount Wilson Road, $71,000.

Bruce E. Klingler, Sheriff, to Nathan Mrakovich, 1209 Smith Lane, $50,000.

Brian Hill Estate to Bruce White II, property on Fox Road, $307,615.

East Hanover Township

Francesco Randazzo to Jacob and Susan Bogle, 1122 Gravel Hill Road, $335,000.

North Londonderry Township

Tamara and Melvin Richards to Hose Cash LLC, 1578 S. Forge Road, $68,537.52.

W. Gregory Larsh to Annville 46 LLC, property in "Olde Stone Way", $375,000.

Mary H. Hoke Estate to John and Marilyn Hoke, 31 E. Larch St., $178,600.

Donald Jr. and Deborah Heverling to Nicholas and Sierra Martz, 2 Sandy Drive, $310,000.

Union Township

Daniel and Erica Stockin to Nevin Zimmerman, 71 Monroe Valley Drive, $191,775

Jonestown

St. John's United Church of Christ of Jonestown to James A. and Lori A. Houser, 49 W. Queen St., $170,000.

John C. and Melissa Meredith to Rashmi Khatiwada and Shree Miranla, 318 Swatara Creek Drive, $238,100.

Swatara Township

Brad S. and Carolyn Baughman to Sean Driscoll, property along Route 343, $60,000.

Meredith and Sean Myers to Richard and Linda Grumbine, property on Township Line Drive, $251,000.

Bethel Township

Jacob and Ruth Bross to J. Stephen and Joann Bauman, property on Golf Drive, $55,000.

John IV and Alexandra Gilbert, 505 Shirksville Road, $260,000.

Darryl and Pamela Sheidy to RW. Marketing, 126 N. Center St., $72,000.

Jackson Township

Rile's Home-Aide Haven Inc. to Karen and Jeffrey Stauffer, 409 E. Lincoln Ave., $325,000.

Lois J. Bomberger Estate to Susan L. Shuey, 18 Arbor Drive, $190,000.

Barry B. Brown to Marlin M. and Miriam Nolt, 427 E. Rosebud Road, $215,000.

Heidelberg Township

Cara S. Christopher to David and Almira Kline, 1164 Heidelberg Ave., $165,000.

Richland

Biran and Robyn Wentzel to Cory Mays, 19 N. Race St., $170,000.

