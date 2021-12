Glaminatrix Gleam Duochrome Eyeshadow ($13.21 for 0.06 oz.) has a medium-dark pink base with multichromatic shimmer that shifted from gold to chartreuse to pink. The finish was more sparkly, and the more loosely-pressed texture made it more prone to light fallout during the initial application, but the formula seemed to have a good amount of slip and binder so that fallout during application wasn’t an issue. The pigmentation was mostly opaque and buildable, and it wore well for eight hours on me before fading visibly.

MAKEUP ・ 13 DAYS AGO