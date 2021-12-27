ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden signs major defense spending bill into law

By Mike Brest
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden signed the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act into law, funding the Department of Defense for 2022.

The White House announced on Monday that the president had signed S. 1605, funding “Department of Defense programs and military construction, Department of Energy national security programs, and intelligence programs,” among other things.

LLOYD AUSTIN DISAVOWS 'RED LINES' IN POTENTIAL UKRAINE AND TAIWAN CONFLICTS

The bill, which allocated $25 billion more than the Biden administration requested, passed in both chambers earlier this month, though not without hiccups along the way.

Republicans, despite being the minority, withheld their support for the bill, which was needed to pass, until they were able to get a handful of concessions from the Democrats.

An amendment that would’ve opened the draft to women was stripped from the bill at the GOP’s behest, as was one that would’ve created the Office of Countering Extremism, among other issues. Republicans had shared concern over the implementation of such a department and the possible conflation of right-wing extremism and conventional conservatism.

The NDAA also provided an additional $27.8 billion for nuclear weapon activities that technically fall under the Department of Energy, according to a summary of the final legislation.

The legislation also included slightly more than $7.1 billion to “support and attempt to improve the current posture, capabilities, and activities of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region." Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is mandated to provide the congressional defense committees with a yearly briefing on the advisability of “enhanced cooperation between the National Guard and Taiwan,” according to provisions within the NDAA.

Biden acknowledged the positives of the bill in a statement, though he also shared some discontent with certain provisions.

While the legislation “provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families,” according to the president, it also “unfortunately” continues “to bar the use of funds to transfer Guantanamo Bay detainees to the custody or effective control of certain foreign countries.”

