Biden tells governors there 'is no federal solution' to winter omicron wave

President Joe Biden put the onus for ending the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation's governors during Monday's White House COVID-19 briefing with the National Governors Association.

Monday marked the White House's 40th NGA coronavirus call of the year, according to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients. It was the first in which Biden addressed the governors himself.

The president stressed that the current surge in omicron variant cases nationwide could only be combated with shots in arms and pressed the governors to continue lobbying their respective populations to get vaccinated and boosted.

"Look, there is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level," he said. "And then ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road, and that's where the patient is in need of help or preventing the need for help."

"If you need something, say something," Biden continued, outlining steps the federal government has taken in recent months to carry out his pandemic response plan.

"The bottom line is I want to assure the American people that we're prepared," he said. "We know what it takes, and as this group of bipartisan governors shown, we're gonna get through by working together."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

You can watch his remarks in full below.

Washington Examiner Videos