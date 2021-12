Tomorrow (Tuesday, December 21st) marks the first day of Winter. Yes, it's winter everywhere throughout the U.S. But not only that, but it will also be the shortest day of the year. No, it's not going to be 23 hours and 59 minutes or anything like that. But we will get the least amount of daylight as we have had in all of 2021, as is what happens with every winter solstice.

WYOMING STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO