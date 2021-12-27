ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaime Osorio Márquez, ‘A Thousand Fangs’ Creator and Director, Dies at 46

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombian director Jaime Osorio Márquez, who served as creator and director on HBO Max’s first Colombian series, “A Thousand Fangs” (“Mil Colmillos”), chose to die by assisted suicide on Thursday in Colombia, where euthanasia is legal. He was 46. He had beaten back...

