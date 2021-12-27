ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The biggest entertainment stories of 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBennifer made up, Kimye broke up, Britney spoke up, K-drama blew up and powerful men screwed up. What a year it was!. As December draws to a close, let’s take a look back at the top entertainment stories that made us laugh, cry and gasp. #FreeBritney. An explosive...

