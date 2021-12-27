Boil water notice issued for Sheppard Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A boil water notice has been issued from the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division on Monday, December 27.

Customers who live in the 200-499 area of Sheppard Road are affected. This affects about 30 connections on the city’s drinking water system.

City water staff said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. They advise customers to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices, feeding pets, washing dishes and call other consumption.

Staff said customers will be notified immediately when the notice is lifted.

