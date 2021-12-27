Marc-Andre Fleury enters COVID protocol, Blackhawks game Tuesday postponed

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL is trying to get back underway this week after pausing operations ahead of the Christmas holiday because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

But the return to play hasn't stopped the virus from spreading, and Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury is the latest big-name player to be placed in the health and safety protocol. The Chicago Blackhawks' next scheduled game Tuesday also has been postponed.

Of course, this revolving door of players going into and coming out of COVID protocol is not exclusive to the Chicago-based club. Several teams across the league are still trying to keep a full roster of players and avoid having to postpone more games as the league resumes play after the holiday weekend layoff.

The NHL postponed its return to play by one day in an effort to give teams more time to reboot from the COVID-forced layoff, although games early in the week have already been postponed yet again because of outbreaks.

The league also reached an agreement with the players' association about temporary changes to the collective bargaining agreement to help teams put full rosters on the ice.