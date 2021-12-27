ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins place 6 into covid-19 protocols

By Seth Rorabaugh
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Penguins have placed six players into the NHL’s protocols for the coronavirus. Those players include forwards Teddy Blueger, Evan Rodrigues and Dominik Simon, defensemen John Marino and Mike Matheson and...

triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: To revive season, NHL must dictate covid terms to Canada

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a seven-game win streak. Now they also have a five-game postponement streak. The NHL schedule is being decimated by covid. Canada isn’t wholly to blame, but that country’s fear of covid and much stricter policies concerning the virus are trickling down to the entire NHL. That’s compounded by each Canadian province having its own protocol, each stricter than the Centers for Disease Control’s in America.
NHL

