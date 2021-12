The Kansas City Chiefs continue to tinker with their roster in the wake of their COVID-19 outbreak, this time saying goodbye to some replacement players. With the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to new rules in accordance with CDC’s recent changes on COVID-19 isolation periods, both vaccinated and unvaccinated players will have an even easier time returning to the field. As a result, the Chiefs appear to have moved on from two players who contributed to the team’s Week 16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO