COVID latest: Nemeth off, Tinordi on, Kinkaid up

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the ever changing world of the pandemic, the New York Rangers are making moves to solidify their roster as they prepare to resume play in Florida on Wednesday. In the latest bit of news, Patrick Nemeth came off the COVID Protocol and defenseman Jarred Tinordi ended on it....

Rangers’ COVID List Creates Opportunities for Kinkaid & Defensemen

The New York Rangers announced that defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Jarred Tinordi and goalie Alexandar Georgiev are all in COVID protocol. Lindgren is a key blueliner who has played very well alongside his defense partner Adam Fox. Additionally, Georgiev stepped up for the Blueshirts with Igor Shesterkin out of the lineup due to a lower-body injury.
Lafrenière and the WJC

One year ago there was little debate about Alexis Lafrenière taking part in the World Junior Championships, though he was eligible to go. His preference was to train and prepare for his debut with the New York Rangers as the most heralded rookie in franchise history. It’s easy to say it now, but maybe he should have gone.
Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Boston Bruins Near Full Strength With Brandon Carlo Return

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are as close to a full group on the ice as they’ve been in weeks as defenseman Brandon Carlo rejoined the team on the ice for Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. That leaves Charlie Coyle as the only Boston Bruins...
NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
Betting Odds on Toronto Maple Leafs Winning NHL Trophies and Awards

The 2021-22 season has not been smooth sailing for the Toronto Maple Leafs or the rest of the NHL but that hasn’t deterred Vegas bookmakers and betters. Despite the lack of hockey being played, bets continue to be made. Coming to the end of 2021, we look at the lines for Toronto Maple Leafs futures bets.
Detroit Red Wings: Which UFAs will return next year?

The Detroit Red Wings have 13 UFAs (unrestricted free agents) with expiring contracts at the end of the season. With an unexpected two-week break to take in the season so far, let’s look at how everything so far could affect who the Red Wings offer a contract to this offseason (or perhaps earlier). Please note–I’ve included the players on the main roster for now.
NHL
