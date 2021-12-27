Panthers send players home after ‘significant’ number test positive for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers sent players home Monday after a “significant” number tested positive for COVID-19, according to Head Coach Matt Rhule.

Team officials did not give an exact number, but Rhule said the outbreak was “somewhat significant” during a news conference Monday.

Some players’ tests are being re-run to confirm positivity.

According to team officials, Brian Burns, Shaq Thompson, Marquis Haynes, Phil Hoskins, Daviyon Nixon and Matt Paradis were placed on the COVID-19 list.

Nixon and Paradis were already on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

The outbreak comes one day after the Panthers lost their final home game of the season to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-6.

The Bucs clinched a playoff birth and the NFC South title behind Tom Brady’s 232-yard passing performance.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold returned from injury during the second quarter and split time with Cam Newton for the remainder of the game.

The Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints was also rescheduled from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. on Sunday right here on FOX 46 Charlotte.

