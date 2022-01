The Bitcoin price declined to a key support level on Wednesday. It has formed a head and shoulders pattern recently. BTC could have a bearish breakout in the coming days. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price has been under intense pressure in the past few days as concerns about the Federal Reserve rise. Bitcoin dropped to a key support of $45,560, where it has struggled to move below in the past few weeks.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO