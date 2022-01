Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. End-of-year update: I’m taking off tomorrow through Jan. 9. No Weekend Roundup next week or the following (I’ve never done that — even when I had a baby), but I have included some limited NYE and New Year’s Day events below. Thank you all for hanging around, replying to my emails, and sharing info and chats via IG (and I’ll prob still be posting on Instagram during these two weeks). I appreciate you all! Wishing you a warm and healthy holiday. See ya in 2022.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO