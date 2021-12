Owner Dylan Harris will open Less Refillery on Feb. 19 at 3600 FM 1488, Ste. 140, Conroe. The startup retail store will offer household goods in an eco-friendly way, he said. No plastic will be for sale or used for packaging. Goods will be available for purchase in bulk containers, and customers can bring their own containers to fill and purchase goods by weight. Less Refillery hopes to be a one-stop shop for customers to find goods needed to live a healthy lifestyle while generating less waste, Harris said. Eco-friendly goods will include items such as stainless-steel straws, silicone sandwich bags and bamboo toothbrushes as well as soaps and other personal care items. 936-230-2197. www.lessrefillery.com.

CONROE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO