The biggest and most surprising breakups of 2021

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no denying 2021 saw some huge...

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
Who is Oriini Kaipara and what does a moko kauae face tattoo represent?

New Zealand news presenter, Oriini Kaipara, made history by becoming the first-ever person to present primetime news with a Māori face tattoo. The “inspiring” 37-year-old first made headlines in 2019 when she presented TVNZ’s midday broadcast, wearing her moko kauae with pride (a sacred Māori tattoo on the lower chin). On Monday (December 27), she graced screens as a temporary placement for Newhub’s regular 6:00 pm hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.
Ashley Darby Shares a Major Update on Her Son Dylan

Ashley Darby’s sons are growing up fast! The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently celebrated her youngest child Dylan’s latest milestone while sharing a sweet holiday photo of her whole family on Instagram. On December 24, Ashley took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming pictures...
Kanye West May Have a New Love Interest Despite His Kim Kardashian Comments

If Kanye West is really trying to win Kim Kardashian back, then his tactics are leaving us a little bit confused. Actually, we have a lot of questions for Mr. West. The rapper recently purchased a $4.5 million home near his ex, and indicated he still wants the SKIMS mogul back during a recent performance. But on Tuesday night, West was spotted hanging out with model Yasmine Lopez, leaving us wondering if he is moving on despite his recent comments about Kardashian. Seen in a new video that made the rounds on social media, the Donda rapper was spotted with the Instagram...
Beloved Michigan Restaurant Closing After Almost 30 Years

Losing a beloved restaurant is always sad. It’s even more difficult to accept when that restaurant has been around for decades and is a fixture in the community. The past few years, we’ve seen plenty of great local restaurants have to shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic. Even without a pandemic, it’s hard to make it as a local eatery, which is why I always love to support my local spots.
Kelly Rowland shares rare look inside her family home in LA in sweet video with her sons

Kelly Rowland has been enjoying some quality time with her family at home in LA during the holidays as she celebrated son Noah's first Christmas. The Destiny's Child star has been sharing snippets from her festivities on social media, including a sweet video of her sitting on the couch with children Titan and Noah while reciting the words from the hit Christmas movie Home Alone.
NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
'He spent an entire day improv-ing insults at me!' Jennifer Lawrence admits she struggled to contain her laughter while filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill

They're starring together in the star-studded Netflix hit, Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has revealed that she struggled to maintain her composure after Jonah Hill, 38, spent an entire day improvising insults on set. The actress confessed she found filming 'really really hard,' because the funnyman kept trying...
Taylor Swift lends her music to Peloton classes

Swifties should get ready to get fit, as Taylor Swift has lent her newly re-recorded version of her classic album ‘Red’ to the fitness company Peloton for use in their workout classes.
LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
