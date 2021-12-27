ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The World Mourns a Hero

OZY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart your day smarter with a dossier on the most important world news, rounded off with a shot of intriguing and offbeat stories. Like the president, you deserve no less. The world mourns South African human rights hero Archbishop...

www.ozy.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Vladimir Putin
TIME

Why 2021 Was a Watershed Year for Press Freedoms

On May 23, a control tower radioed a Ryanair jetliner that it had a bomb on board. A fighter jet appeared off its wing, and Flight FR4978, en route from Greece to Lithuania, was compelled to make a sharp turn and land in Belarus. But there was no bomb: only Roman Protasevich, an ashen-faced journalist who informed his fellow passengers that he was the reason the plane was diverted. After disembarking, the 26-year-old was led away for the crime of reporting on political opposition —exactly the sort of activity essential to the functioning of a democracy, should one ever occur in his benighted homeland.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

World leaders mourn the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Leaders around the world are mourning the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the human rights crusader who died in Cape Town at the age of 90. A Nobel Peace laureate, Tutu is widely hailed for playing a key role in dismantling apartheid in South Africa and chairing the nation's Truth and Reconciliation Committee. On Sunday, leaders around the world are remembering the archbishop for his pursuit of racial justice and equality, as well as his unforgettable sense of humor.
WORLD
The US Sun

How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?

VLADIMIR Putin has been described as a tyrant, a dictator, and even a "super-villain," by Boris Johnson. Russia's strongman, who is the longest-serving leader since Stalin, has denied being behind attacks on foreign soil using a deadly nerve agent. How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?. Vladimir Putin, 69,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#South African#Giants Google#Russian#Nato#Covid#Presidential Daily Brief#Join Our Team#Ozy Welcome
The Independent

Russia and Belarus to hold joint war games early next year

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia and Belarus will hold joint war games early next year.Putin welcomed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko s proposal to hold another round of military drills, saying that they could be held in February or March. Speaking during a meeting with Lukashenko in St. Petersburg, he added that military officials will coordinate details.Putin's announcement comes amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised Western fears of an invasion. Some officials in Ukraine have voiced concern that Russia may attack the country from the territory of Belarus. Russia has denied having plans to...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Russia
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy