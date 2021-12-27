The World Mourns a Hero

On May 23, a control tower radioed a Ryanair jetliner that it had a bomb on board. A fighter jet appeared off its wing, and Flight FR4978, en route from Greece to Lithuania, was compelled to make a sharp turn and land in Belarus. But there was no bomb: only Roman Protasevich, an ashen-faced journalist who informed his fellow passengers that he was the reason the plane was diverted. After disembarking, the 26-year-old was led away for the crime of reporting on political opposition —exactly the sort of activity essential to the functioning of a democracy, should one ever occur in his benighted homeland.

