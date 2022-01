Due to the recent snow storm, State Route 299 was closed from Mile Post Marker 8.00 to the intersection of State Route 299 and State Route 96 during the late evening hours of 12/26/2021. Aside from heavy snowfall in the roadway, the storm caused numerous trees to collapse which subsequently caused power lines to fall onto the roadway. The California Department of Transportation (DOT) and PG&E have worked around the clock in an effort to reopen the road but their efforts have been slowed by additional fallen trees.

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO