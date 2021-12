In today’s polarizing environment, building bipartisan consensus on legislation isn’t easy. With one party in control of Washington, Democrats have spent most of the year focused on their reckless spending spree with little concern for Republican input or support. When Congress began negotiations on the annual defense bill—a bill that has passed with Republican and Democratic support every year for over 60 years—I knew it would require both parties to work in good faith on our most critical responsibility: equipping our military to meet, defeat, and continue to protect the homeland from external threats.

