New Cookbook Explores Diverse Cultures

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new cookbook invites you to take a trip...

kcrw.com

Evolution of Latin American cuisine is focus of new cookbook

The expanse of Latin America reaches from the tip of Chile to north of Mexico, from Rio Grande to Cape Horn. With the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, coral reefs, tropical forests, and wetlands, the region encompasses 50% of the world’s biodiversity. When the Spanish and Portuguese made their historic arrival, ingredients were introduced and cuisine changed.
Daily Telegram

Readings & Writers: A new novel and a local cookbook

Storytime, 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. Wednesdays, through December, at the St. Louis County Historical Society’s Museum in Eli’s Farm Interactive Children’s Exhibit on level 2 of the Depot, 506 W. Michigan St. Storytime aims to introduce children to the world of Ojibwe cultural teachings. Storytelling in the Ojibwe culture is a traditional way to pass on knowledge. Sessions are aimed at 2- to 12-year-olds. All books have been approved by our American Indian Advisory Committee.
perfumerflavorist.com

New Book Explores the World of Smell

Author Jude Stewart recently released their latest novel, "Revelations in Air: A Guidebook to Smell." According to Penguin Random House's website, "In 'Revelations in Air,' Jude Stewart takes us on a fascinating journey into the weird and wonderful world of smell. Beginning with lessons on the incredible biology and history of how our noses work, Stewart teaches us how to use our noses like experts. Once we’re properly equipped and ready to sniff, Stewart explores a range of smells—from lavender, cut grass and hot chocolate to cannabis and old books—using smell as a lens into art, history, science, and more. With an engaging colorful design and exercises for readers to refine their own skills, 'Revelations in Air' goes beyond science or history or chemistry–it’s a doorway into the surprising, pleasurable, and unfamiliar landscape of smell."
Chicago Sun-Times

Film-themed recipes are served up in new cookbook

NEW YORK — More than a decade ago, Matthew Viragh was a Texan with a dream. He wanted to serve moviegoers booze and prepared food as they sat in their seats. In Brooklyn. But he had a state Prohibition-era liquor ban to contend with first. Viragh, who left advertising...
WOWK

Nitehawk Cinema puts its film-themed menus into new cookbook

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a decade ago, Matthew Viragh was a Texan with a dream. He wanted to serve moviegoers booze and prepared food as they sat in their seats. In Brooklyn. But he had a state Prohibition-era liquor ban to contend with first. Viragh, who left...
Exploring the Authentic Culturally-Inspired Visuals Seen Throughout ‘Harmonious’ at EPCOT

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Zach Riddley. “Harmonious,” the stunning new nighttime spectacular at EPCOT, has been thrilling guests nightly since the start of the 18-month-long Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, bringing everyone together around World Showcase Lagoon. This is a show that can only be done at EPCOT. “Harmonious” illuminates our shared humanity and celebrates the power of Disney music to unite us as one global community, with an ensemble of musical artists from around the world reinterpreting familiar Disney songs in their own voice, honoring their respective cultures.
Christmas Giveaway: My New Cookbook and a Foodie T-Shirt

To celebrate the release of my new cookbook, The Family Immunity Cookbook: 101 Easy Recipes to Boost Health (Robert Rose Books), I’m running an amazing Christmas giveaway. You can now order my cookbook on Amazon to start making recipes to boost your immunity. One lucky winner of this contest will win a signed copy of my cookbook and this CULTURED T-Shirt made by Sound Bites Nutrition! Read on to find out more about my cookbook and why yogurt made my list of 25 foods to help keep your immune system healthy.
Recapping the Top Pop-Culture Moments of the Year

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2021, but not before we breakdown the top moments of the year. Watch our guest co-host April Muldrew recap the top break-ups, make-ups , weddings, tv shows and more.
Win A Copy of The New Cooking School Cookbook

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of The New Cooking School Cookbook: Fundamentals by America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen, 2021). (ARV $45) Note: You can enter this giveaway...
Owen High School Podcasters Share Culture, Explore College

A forward-thinking podcast collaboration is providing Charles D. Owen High English Language Learner (ELL) students with a means to share their experiences while getting a taste of college and media careers. Ms. Emily Carter’s students teamed up with Professor Christine Swoap’s Advanced Spanish Class at Warren Wilson College for the...
Swan Coach House welcomes sculpture exhibit exploring Black history and culture

The Swan Coach House Gallery is pleased to present 'untangling a little word,' an exhibition of collaborative sculptural works by Atlanta-based artists Rosa Duffy and Y. Malik Jalal, curated by Logan Lockner. Building upon each of their individual artistic practices, their shared interests in Black history and culture, and their...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Speaks on Show’s ‘Cultural Diversity’

This season especially, fans have praised “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty for portraying one of the best characters on the show. We’ve seen a lot of background from Mo’s character this season. Fans met his family early on (which were played by his real-life son and wife). They saw him engage in more traditional Native American rituals, helping both Tate and now Kayce Dutton. And we got to see Mo in action, taking out bad guys and interrogating them on behalf of Thomas Rainwater.
Glitching the Art Institution: Legacy Russell

The 2021–22 issue of Art in America’s Annual Guide, released in December 2021, includes interviews with recently appointed directors of art institutions. A beloved nonprofit space known for presenting challenging interdisciplinary art, particularly in video and performance, the Kitchen just celebrated its fiftieth anniversary. Amid a multimillion-dollar building renovation, new executive director and chief curator Legacy Russell—formerly associate curator at the Studio Museum in Harlem—speaks about the institution’s audience, its role within the art world, and her plans for its future. The Kitchen is going through a major transformation. What has made this place so spectacular is the interdisciplinary approach employed by...
